Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increases Position in Carnival (CCL); As Fabrinet (FN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.22 Million

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 380,519 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 56.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 23,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 18,326 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 41,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 14,858 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) by 41,727 shares to 99,580 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174 shares, and cut its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 138,827 shares to 293,968 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 18,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Chase Corp (NYSEMKT:CCF).

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.83 million for 16.53 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.