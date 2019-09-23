Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increased Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Stake By $421,510; ROBO GROUP TEK LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (ROBOF) Shorts Lowered By 12.5%

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) stake by 638.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc acquired 42,151 shares as Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV)’s stock 0.00%. The Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc holds 48,751 shares with $524,000 value, up from 6,600 last quarter. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust now has $260.39M valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 35,515 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ROBO GROUP TEK LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) had a decrease of 12.5% in short interest. ROBOF’s SI was 1,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.5% from 1,600 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 0 days are for ROBO GROUP TEK LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)’s short sellers to cover ROBOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1505 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stake by 48,097 shares to 161,538 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) stake by 16,706 shares and now owns 19,052 shares. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Advisory Services Network Ltd Company holds 1,815 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 72,717 shares in its portfolio. 32,829 were reported by Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Thomas J Herzfeld owns 0.2% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 48,751 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 148,203 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 34,657 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). 5,525 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 383,324 shares. Invesco Limited owns 170,756 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robinson Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 651,350 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 414,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 176,568 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Spot CEF Value Traps: A Case Study With MAV – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lighting Up LiteLink’s Promotional Pieces – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fanuc Beaten Down On Sharp Order Declines – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fanuc Forecasting The Bottom, While Investors Price In The Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bionik Is Undervalued And Is Seeking Nasdaq Listing – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “This Autonomous Agricultural Robot Creates Maps And Routes Of Fields In Real Time – Forbes” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company has market cap of $1.06 million. The firm develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. It currently has negative earnings. It develops, makes, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.