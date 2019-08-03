Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increased Its Position in Carnival (CCL) by $350,000 as Shares Declined; East Coast Asset Management Boosted Stake in Fedex (FDX)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.63 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,647 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow ends 280 points lower as Trump announces additional tariffs on China – MarketWatch” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of FedEx Corporation Investors (FDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EROS BUD FDX LB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Class Action Update – FedEx Corporation (FDX), Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) & Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De accumulated 125,535 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd holds 201,130 shares. Agf Invests owns 43,238 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 0.9% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 170,000 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 36,467 shares. Covington Inv Advsrs holds 1.22% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,993 shares. Staley Advisers stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Veritable LP owns 14,587 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. High Pointe Cap Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,120 shares. 1,533 were reported by Burke & Herbert Financial Bank Co. Blair William & Communications Il reported 41,051 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bb&T Corp owns 21,913 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kempen Capital Management Nv owns 12,278 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc owns 3,470 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Carnival Stock Lost 11% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 147,514 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 1,190 shares. Duncker Streett, Missouri-based fund reported 19,755 shares. Tci Wealth owns 277 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 8,264 shares. 21,558 were reported by Fdx Inc. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 482,941 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,765 shares. 41,039 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc. Pggm Investments, Netherlands-based fund reported 839,630 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc stated it has 7,116 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 462,146 shares. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 341,747 shares. Pinebridge LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).