Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increased Its Holding in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) as Stock Were Volatile; Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose While Miles Capital Has Upped Stake by $974,037

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 6,848 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 170.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 7,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 517,057 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holding Lc holds 23,974 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,539 shares. Kistler has 0.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Summit Fincl Strategies, Ohio-based fund reported 1,646 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Agf Invests holds 54,306 shares. Smithbridge Asset De invested 1.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cullen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 541,720 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 1.52% or 36,008 shares in its portfolio. Lincluden Ltd invested in 0.24% or 20,625 shares. Connecticut-based Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community Retail Bank Na stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Staley Advisers Inc has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De owns 110,968 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr invested in 0% or 19,004 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 12,110 shares. Karpus Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 22,914 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 27,102 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 231,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 1,600 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 32,956 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 695 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). 1607 Cap Prtnrs Llc invested in 406,547 shares. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 5,779 shares. Tortoise accumulated 194,715 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.02% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR).