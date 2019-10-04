Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Holds Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV); Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by $436,080

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 49,058 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 29,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The institutional investor held 89,108 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 118,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 16,589 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 109,031 shares to 54,769 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 238,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,864 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Raymond James And Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 148,203 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 113,849 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has 0.2% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 48,751 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 34,657 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Advisory Service Network Ltd has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Robinson Capital Llc owns 651,350 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 5,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Management Ltd reported 24,035 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 40,709 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 99,349 shares. Landscape Capital Management Lc stated it has 32,829 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,353 shares to 11,941 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 184,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold SONA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 1.24% less from 17.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 7,385 shares. First Lp holds 0% or 52,637 shares. Castle Creek Prtn Iv Lp reported 3.23M shares. Maltese Capital Management Lc reported 249,400 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1,058 shares or 0% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael holds 503,817 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc reported 1,600 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 77,818 shares. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 10,792 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Prudential stated it has 62,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 94,244 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co holds 15,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.45 million for 10.78 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.