Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Holds Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV); Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Upped Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 62,490 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.44 million shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP) by 43,293 shares to 78,117 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) by 57,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,493 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Investment Llc invested in 91,220 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 414,521 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). 10,000 were reported by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 34,657 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Advisory Net Lc owns 1,815 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Nuveen Asset Limited Com holds 40,709 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc holds 0.2% or 48,751 shares. City Of London Investment Mgmt Limited has 207,166 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 25,957 shares. 72,717 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Management Lc. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 65,681 shares to 114,674 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).