Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Holds Position in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR); Ing Group N V Sponsored Adr (ING) Position Maintained by Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Ing Group N V Sponsored Adr (ING) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 382,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.07M, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ing Group N V Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 1.45 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-ING Groep to expand debt capital markets business into US – FT; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN REPEATS BANK UNDERESTIMATED COMMOTION RE CEO PAY; 09/05/2018 – ING’s Lower Fee Income Overshadows CEO Hamers’s `Solid’ Quarter; 30/03/2018 – RETAIL ESTATES NV RETE.BR – APPOINTED CONSORTIUM OF BANKS KBC SECURITIES, BELFIUS BANK, ING AND KEMPEN TO ASSIST IT IN POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INCREASE; 29/05/2018 – Russian Gold Miner Polyus Gets $70 Mln Credit Line From ING; 08/03/2018 – ING PUBLISHES 2017 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, PROXY MATERIALS; 13/03/2018 – ING Groep: Total Value of Payvision Is EUR360 M; 09/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS ING CEO PAY PROPOSAL IS `EXCESSIVE’; 09/05/2018 – ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 26/03/2018 – 2017 Pretty Good Year for Bank Says ING Australia CEO (Video)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.63 million market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. It is down 3.41% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 36,353 shares to 421,014 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF) by 110,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,282 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Opportunitic Cr (DBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 7,910 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc reported 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Landscape Cap Limited holds 0.05% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) or 34,304 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Morgan Stanley owns 231,685 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 5,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise invested in 21,389 shares. Citigroup reported 645 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) or 27,102 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 37,534 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 27,295 shares to 149,402 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 75,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,271 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).

