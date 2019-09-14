Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Holding in Watsco (WSO) Has Decreased by $326,000 as Stock Price Rose; Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Jag Capital Management Decreased by $13.11 Million Its Stake

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 279,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 58,182 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 337,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc analyzed 2,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $169.88. About 162,354 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.88 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc holds 0.2% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,107 shares. 54,164 are held by Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj holds 0.17% or 1,300 shares. Private Na holds 0.11% or 3,267 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.01% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 101 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 71,465 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants stated it has 6,940 shares. 13,781 are owned by Pnc Services Gp Incorporated. Carlson Lp holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 311,154 shares. Gradient Invests Lc owns 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab owns 115,119 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund by 44,809 shares to 941,590 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 51,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,428 shares to 38,867 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Oh (NYSE:PGR) by 34,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).