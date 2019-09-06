Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Holding in Seaboard (SEB) Trimmed by $428,700 as Market Valuation Declined; Fil LTD Stake in Genpact Limited (G) Increased by $43.81 Million as Stock Price Rose

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 4.80 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.83 million, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 782,711 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $48.44 during the last trading session, reaching $4313.24. About 102 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 111 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 1.34M shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Tiverton Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 1.17M shares. 12,200 were reported by Axa. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,506 shares. Endowment L P, a North Carolina-based fund reported 581,750 shares. M&T Bank Corporation owns 6,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Century accumulated 176,884 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Mai Capital Mgmt reported 25,105 shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 921,070 shares to 116 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 9,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).