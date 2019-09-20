Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Holding in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Has Increased by $421,510; First Dallas Securities Has Lowered Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stake by $773,424

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 46,823 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $16.9 during the last trading session, reaching $650.1. About 11,207 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 64,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,737 were reported by Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership. Envestnet Asset has 25,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 176,568 shares. Robinson Capital Limited Co reported 651,350 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 414,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco owns 170,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 5,525 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 34,657 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 40,709 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 32,829 shares. City Of London Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.15% or 207,166 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors reported 48,751 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 319 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,135 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,000 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Da Davidson & Commerce invested in 0% or 278 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 12 shares. Financial Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 254 shares. Sg Capital Management Lc holds 1,124 shares. 8,206 were reported by Commercial Bank Of America De. Acadian Asset reported 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Gabelli Investment Advisers Incorporated reported 400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 737 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Raymond James And Assocs has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 500 shares.