Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Holding in Central Securities (CET) Has Lowered by $1.02 Million as Market Value Rose; Clark Capital Management Group Lowered Position in Celanese Del (CE) by $39.76 Million as Stock Rose

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 2,207 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 405,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 270,553 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.68 million, down from 676,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 526,329 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 23 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm invested in 33,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 8,458 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 24,970 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 12,244 shares. Colonial stated it has 0.16% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Columbia Asset Mgmt has 4,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 9,481 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated accumulated 0% or 33,576 shares. Zuckerman Investment Gru Limited Co reported 38,925 shares. 33,118 are owned by Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has invested 0.08% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 9,482 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NYSE:NXR) by 29,724 shares to 37,534 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ofs Credit Company Inc by 18,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc..

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” published on November 02, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” with publication date: March 21, 2018.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $300.53M for 11.71 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs owns 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1,600 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Us Savings Bank De holds 15,916 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Ltd Liability reported 435,400 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Federated Investors Pa owns 11,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 775,750 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 38,202 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 226 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Affinity Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.23% or 60,945 shares. Dupont Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 8,974 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.09% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 631,868 shares.