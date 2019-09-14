Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Holding in Central Securities (CET) Decreased as Share Price Rose; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Share Price Rose, Holder Gratia Capital Cut Its Holding

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 131,974 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, down from 179,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 424,423 shares traded or 41.19% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75 million, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 30,938 shares traded or 53.97% up from the average. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48 million for 8.58 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. announces model grand openings at Cielo at Sand Creek September 7 – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts Sept. 7 grand opening for Spring Valley Ranch in Elizabeth, Colorado – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening this weekend for Talavera Highlands in Bothell – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces model grand opening event at Enclave at Mission Falls on August 17 – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities (CCS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 51,368 shares to 76,368 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 42,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. House Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 7,397 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.02% or 13,307 shares in its portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lc has 29,818 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has 25,925 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advisors invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 10,470 were reported by Envestnet Asset. 13,900 are owned by City Of London Investment Mgmt. Css Ltd Liability Com Il owns 36,716 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Meridian Inv Counsel Inc reported 13,015 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Llc has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Moreover, Jbf Capital has 0.14% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Shaker Service Limited Liability owns 3.41% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 215,166 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 15,439 shares. Roberts Glore And Il invested 0.17% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

More important recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.