Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Trimmed Seaboard (SEB) Holding by $428,700; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Trimmed Position in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) as Stock Price Rose

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.12. About 1.46M shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $4320. About 378 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More news for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund by 67,602 shares to 896,781 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone / Gso Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) by 36,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jacobs Selected for Wetland/Electro-Coagulation Treatment Facility at Superfund Site in Washington State – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs to rollout smart meters in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 127,358 shares. Payden & Rygel has 700 shares. Nwq Mgmt Communications Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 198,366 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 1.65M shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,695 shares. Raymond James holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 9,939 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 82,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,412 shares stake. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 3,945 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Skylands Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 61,639 shares. Lathrop Inv owns 210,004 shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. United Cap Finance Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 202,052 shares.