Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Raised Its Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Position; CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY COMMON SHARES (CHMJF) Sellers Increased By 200% Their Shorts

CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) had an increase of 200% in short interest. CHMJF’s SI was 10,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 3,400 shares previously. With 142,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF)’s short sellers to cover CHMJF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1535. About 18,652 shares traded. Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) stake by 638.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc acquired 42,151 shares as Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV)’s stock 0.00%. The Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc holds 48,751 shares with $524,000 value, up from 6,600 last quarter. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust now has $252.74 million valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 39,796 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stake by 90,107 shares to 18,896 valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) stake by 16,706 shares and now owns 19,052 shares. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs reported 0.01% stake. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). 148,203 are held by Raymond James Assoc. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 12,017 shares. Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 91,220 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc reported 10,705 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 48,751 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 383,324 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Robinson Capital Mngmt Lc reported 651,350 shares stake. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 24,035 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 99,349 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Com reported 1,815 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 41,709 shares.

