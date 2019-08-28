Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Central Securities (CET) as Valuation Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $363,760 as Share Price Rose

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $767.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 11,955 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 18,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 714,160 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 695,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 8.80 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) by 325,546 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) by 79,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested in 0.01% or 8,458 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,839 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 33,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Round Table Llc holds 0.08% or 7,717 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 4,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Diversified, a Tennessee-based fund reported 13,307 shares. 33,118 were accumulated by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management. 24,970 are held by First Manhattan. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 25,925 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) or 19,351 shares. Shaker Svcs Lc invested in 3.81% or 262,309 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,481 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 21,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc holds 101,760 shares.

