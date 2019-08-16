Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Seaboard (SEB) Stake by $428,700; Share Price Declined; Td Asset Management Has Lifted Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Position by $4.16 Million

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 46,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 16.47 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 billion, up from 16.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 120,264 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $9.5 during the last trading session, reaching $3825. About 183 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.07M shares to 6.44M shares, valued at $149.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund by 34,016 shares to 38,417 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.