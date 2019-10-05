Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Position in Watsco (WSO) by $326,000 as Share Price Rose; Towerview Position in Brt Apartments (BRT) Has Cut by $682,052 as Stock Value Declined

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 214,434 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 32,895 shares traded or 30.98% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.33 million for 17.33 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,082 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Connor Clark Lunn Investment owns 16,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 4,490 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). First Manhattan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Parametric Associates Limited Co invested in 0% or 11,370 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can owns 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 268 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,119 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 7,500 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 7,944 shares. Lesa Sroufe And stated it has 20,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 255,673 shares or 0% of the stock.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM) by 67,217 shares to 922,253 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund by 58,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.23 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Trust Company holds 0.92% or 28,228 shares. Moreover, Sit Invest Assoc has 0.04% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Aqr Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Amalgamated State Bank owns 6,719 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Meeder Asset Inc reported 663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia stated it has 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Conning Inc accumulated 2,720 shares. Ls Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 1,573 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co accumulated 3,992 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 1,841 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 46 were reported by Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited.

