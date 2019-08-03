Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Seaboard (SEB) by $428,700; Stadion Money Management Cut Southern Co (SO) Stake by $348,126

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 6,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 19,556 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 26,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 4.19 million shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $190.47 during the last trading session, reaching $3800. About 1,138 shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) by 25,267 shares to 54,258 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Select Tax (NYSE:NXR) by 29,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF).

More notable recent Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These companiesâ€™ shares may suffer if you give up red meat – MarketWatch” published on October 27, 2015, Prnewswire.com published: “Seaboard reaches settlement agreement – PR Newswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Smart Employee Benefits Inc ( V.SEB ) stock quote and company overview – Stockhouse” published on March 06, 2017 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Thanksgiving Stocks to Buy Other Than Retail – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 22, 2017.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At What Price Is Aurora Cannabis Worth Buying? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Boston Private Wealth Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Holderness Invs holds 17,822 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.02% or 61,784 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited, Missouri-based fund reported 19,042 shares. Tompkins Fincl reported 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 199,904 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Financial Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moody Commercial Bank Division reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Patten And Patten Tn invested in 13,364 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 8,904 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 53,382 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com reported 5,028 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. BOWERS WILLIAM P had sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42 million on Wednesday, February 6. 1,261 shares were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR, worth $63,345 on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.