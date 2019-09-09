Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lifted Position in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR); Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Cut Its Position by $412,308 as Stock Price Rose

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 23,875 shares traded or 20.43% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 2,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 356,779 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73 million, down from 359,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99M shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 231,685 shares. Pnc Services owns 7,910 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 12,110 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 11,322 shares. Moreover, United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,687 shares. 1607 Prtn Lc accumulated 406,547 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 500 shares. Northern Trust invested in 10,375 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Inc invested in 19,004 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 220,198 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 194,715 shares or 0.75% of the stock.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) by 42,656 shares to 210 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 36,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,014 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 31.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 252,764 shares. 3,396 are owned by Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc. Fragasso Gru stated it has 22,413 shares. Birinyi Assoc Inc accumulated 8,900 shares. Thompson Mngmt Inc has 27,430 shares. Covey Capital stated it has 27,005 shares. Trust Company Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt holds 19,168 shares. Horan Mngmt owns 219,759 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 37,193 shares. 2.06M were reported by Adage Capital Gru Lc. Hillsdale Investment Management reported 1,190 shares stake. Jacobson And Schmitt Ltd holds 35,142 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation Tru holds 46,775 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Asset Incorporated has invested 0.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares to 458,522 shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).