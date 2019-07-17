Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lifted Its Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Position; Cohen & Steers Has Decreased Its Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Position by $83.46 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.85M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.32M, down from 12.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 399,500 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has risen 11.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 8,429 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has risen 3.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 100 shares to 174 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) by 42,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Raymond James Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Northern Corporation owns 10,375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 12,687 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 500 shares. 1607 Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 406,547 shares. Citigroup reported 645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 37,993 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). 27 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 32,300 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0% or 32,956 shares. Moreover, Karpus Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 22,914 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% stake.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE:KRC) by 863,507 shares to 11.79M shares, valued at $895.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 19,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 18,323 were reported by United Automobile Association. 32,820 are held by Utah Retirement. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,457 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.05% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 35,195 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,510 shares. Acg Wealth holds 7,620 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 30,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 309 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 218,964 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Capital owns 261 shares.

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 7.02% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.57 per share. WRI’s profit will be $68.18 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.