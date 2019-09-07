Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Increased Its Carnival (CCL) Holding; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Lifted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 6,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 114,102 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, up from 107,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 629,752 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 444,771 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Llc has invested 0.11% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Buckingham Mgmt holds 0.18% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 18,255 shares. Amp Capital Limited holds 127,512 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 2.80 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 69,969 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc reported 0.14% stake. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors reported 28,006 shares. First National Communication owns 20,080 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.02% or 36,469 shares. Ally Fincl Inc invested in 18,000 shares. Oakworth Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1,041 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has 0.49% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 26,518 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) by 45,347 shares to 88,181 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,327 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 31,493 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Com holds 78,783 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 10,217 shares. Washington Trust accumulated 103,034 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). S&Co accumulated 2.02% or 198,970 shares. 6,612 are held by First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division. 3,100 were accumulated by Glovista Invs Lc. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.04% or 3,867 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1,826 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 859 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Limited Co. Cambiar Limited Company stated it has 1.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd invested 0.32% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 6,075 are owned by M Holding Securities.