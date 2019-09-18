Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Cut Watsco (WSO) Holding as Share Value Rose; Sealed Air New (SEE) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $167.18. About 287,250 shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 524,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.31 million, up from 5.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.59. About 1.01M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.42 million for 18.58 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. by 98,541 shares to 103,805 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) by 43,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,167 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability owns 1.14% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 110,932 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 95,010 shares. Moreover, Grp has 0.04% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 62,965 shares. Bokf Na invested in 7,662 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested in 0% or 190 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 55,401 shares. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated owns 12,152 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 1,532 shares. Washington Tru Com invested in 1.4% or 156,344 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 4,793 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.69% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 11,984 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 58,829 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 176,900 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $294.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 344,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

