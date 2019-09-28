Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Cut Position in Central Securities (CET) by $2.06 Million; Macquarie Group LTD Stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Lifted by $4.49 Million as Valuation Declined

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 104,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.08M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 9.64 million shares traded or 1217.40% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys New 1.3% Position in Pacira; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 13,824 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund by 645,775 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $26.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 38,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV).

