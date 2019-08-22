Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Cut Central Securities (CET) Position by $1.02 Million as Market Value Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Continental Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $965,314

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 10,674 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 39,946 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs Takes Its Homegrown Talk Show to a Wider Audience; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high-growth companies at reasonable valuations; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Investors: No Need to Fear Commodities Anymore; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 06/04/2018 – ISS recommends against Goldman pay plan, worried on costs; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Succession Plan Accelerates as a C.E.O. Contender Retires

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Calliditas Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update and 2019 Q2 Report – Stockhouse” on August 12, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “TF Bank: Interim Report for January – June 2019 – Stockhouse” published on July 16, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “QIAGEN NV to Report Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 Results – Stockhouse” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Volvo Group – the Second Quarter 2019 – Stockhouse” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Shaker Financial Llc has invested 3.81% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Cibc World holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 33,576 shares. Jbf Capital Inc reported 25,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc holds 421,014 shares or 4.42% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore & Il holds 9,020 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 7,534 shares. Gradient Llc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 33,333 shares. Zuckerman Inv Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 38,925 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel has 13,015 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 344,881 were reported by Bulldog Investors Ltd Company. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.02% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 447,821 shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund by 67,602 shares to 896,781 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,085 shares to 40,085 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 260,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.