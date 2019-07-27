Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $350,000 as Stock Price Declined; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Synovus Financial Has Decreased Its Position

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.31M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 32,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,547 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, down from 173,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Goldman Sachs Gp, New York-based fund reported 4.85 million shares. Live Your Vision Ltd reported 400 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested 0.38% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.03% or 569,880 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 147,514 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Srb Corporation has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Hexavest holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,181 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 1.30 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 9,600 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Delphi Management Ma stated it has 1.24% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks invested in 70,398 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 81,797 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 91,751 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Limited.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65,368 shares to 301,327 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) by 42,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Opportunitic Cr (DBL).

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 16,215 shares to 57,721 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Iberiabank accumulated 0.03% or 4,784 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 160 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0.11% stake. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 19,594 shares. 112,519 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Lc. Central National Bank & Trust And has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The New York-based United Asset Strategies has invested 0.96% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Corporation Oh invested in 0.63% or 19,822 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation has 14,883 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 8,295 were reported by Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Company New York. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Skba Capital has 222,200 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 66,572 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 36,520 shares.