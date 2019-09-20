Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Central Securities (CET) as Stock Rose; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Antero Res (AR) by $940,580 as Share Value Declined

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 188,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.99M, down from 11.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 12.27M shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 31,295 shares traded or 57.24% up from the average. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. $49,689 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.57M are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 385,000 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 11,852 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 74,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 867,866 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mraz Amerine Associate, California-based fund reported 45,525 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Pnc Financial Gru Inc owns 1,440 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management holds 0.08% or 809,694 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.02% or 440,863 shares. Northern Corp reported 1.25 million shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 4,185 shares or 0% of the stock.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 84,840 shares to 363,804 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 51,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV).