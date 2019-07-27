Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Cut Seaboard (SEB) Stake by $428,700; Share Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Salem Investment Counselors Trimmed Holding by $822,822

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $20.97 during the last trading session, reaching $4084.03. About 682 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 411 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.14M, down from 18,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 27,446 shares to 278,964 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc. by 23,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Ofs Credit Company Inc.

More notable recent Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Ignore Trump and Musk â€” hereâ€™s how to find companies whose CEOs think long term – MarketWatch” on August 18, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Seaboard Corporation signs Memorandum of Understanding with Groupe Mimran to Acquire its Flour Milling Assets – PR Newswire” published on September 18, 2017, Stockhouse.com published: “Smart Employee Benefits Inc ( V.SEB ) stock quote and company overview – Stockhouse” on March 06, 2017. More interesting news about Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seaboard reaches settlement agreement – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Global stated it has 756 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Viking Glob Invsts LP reported 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.25% or 11,682 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. F&V Capital Mgmt Llc holds 450 shares. Friess Associate Ltd stated it has 23,817 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Hwg Holdg LP invested 5.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investment House Ltd Llc accumulated 18,002 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust Co holds 1.4% or 7,070 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 4.1% or 17,363 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 2,400 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 23,479 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 477 shares. Blackhill Cap Incorporated holds 0.31% or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Miller’s Hedge Fund Soars 46% — His Largest Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.