Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Cut Central Securities (CET) Holding by $1.02 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Flow Traders Us Decreased Its Holding

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $784.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 1,936 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Mexico Etf (EWW) by 112,738 shares to 128,320 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Japan Hedged Equity (DXJ) by 38,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Db Us Dollar Index Bea.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 98.93 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund by 34,016 shares to 38,417 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc. by 23,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.