Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Carnival (CCL); Check Capital Management Has Trimmed Suncor (SU) Position by $1.64 Million as Shares Declined

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 2.18 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor (SU) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 51,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.88M, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 1.22M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,002 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Peddock Advsrs holds 688 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 3% or 6.91M shares. Ballentine Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 4,435 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 771,134 shares. City Holdg has 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 202,291 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price accumulated 11,665 shares. 32,785 were accumulated by Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 75,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Valley Advisers invested in 25,831 shares or 0.38% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Waters Parkerson Communications Lc, Louisiana-based fund reported 471,914 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $513,497 activity. KRUSE STEIN sold $364,082 worth of stock or 6,966 shares. PEREZ ARNALDO had sold 2,290 shares worth $119,688.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) by 45,347 shares to 88,181 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 36,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,014 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01B for 12.27 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.