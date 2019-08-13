Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Boosted Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Holding; At&T Com (T) Market Value Rose While Appleton Partners Raised Stake by $458,614

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 9,045 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 14,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,969 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 78,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Doubleline Opportunitic Cr (DBL) by 28,807 shares to 56 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund Ii (PCK) by 61,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,762 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0.2% or 37,534 shares. Karpus Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). 695 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. Landscape Mngmt Lc invested in 34,304 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 231,685 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,687 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.01% stake. 19,004 were accumulated by Raymond James Ser Advsrs. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 32,300 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 645 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR).

