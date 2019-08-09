Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Carnival (CCL) as Stock Declined; Avalon Global Asset Management Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The hedge fund held 51,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.58. About 162,663 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 2.74 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $87,740 activity.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares to 236,260 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14M for 45.51 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) by 42,656 shares to 210 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) by 122,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund Ii (PCK).

