Thomas Dattilo, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)’s insider Invested in 1,000 Shares; ELY GOLD ROYALTIES ORDINARY SHARES (ELYGF) Shorts Down By 66.75%

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) had a decrease of 66.75% in short interest. ELYGF’s SI was 40,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 66.75% from 120,900 shares previously. With 243,300 avg volume, 0 days are for ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)’s short sellers to cover ELYGF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.0108 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2485. About 93,393 shares traded. Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. L3Harris Technologies has $25900 highest and $21000 lowest target. $235.40’s average target is 13.27% above currents $207.82 stock price. L3Harris Technologies had 7 analyst reports since July 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23500 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.20 million activity. 9,800 shares were bought by HAY LEWIS III, worth $1.99 million on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $209,190 was made by DATTILO THOMAS A on Tuesday, September 3.

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report earnings on October, 14. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 29.78% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.78 per share. LHX’s profit will be $522.68 million for 22.49 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.44 actual earnings per share reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.33% negative EPS growth.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides technology solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $47.02 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It has a 26.45 P/E ratio. It designs, develops, and makes radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold L3Harris Technologies, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) for 2,381 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp reported 40 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX). Alps accumulated 3,035 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) or 277,149 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.07% or 170,294 shares. 87,800 were accumulated by First Trust Advsr L P. Kings Point Capital has 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) for 588 shares. 153 were accumulated by West Oak Capital Ltd Co. Stifel Fin owns 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) for 37,684 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 125,853 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) for 22,463 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX). Fdx Advisors accumulated 1,311 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $207.82. About 1.22 million shares traded. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has risen 38.04% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

A legal document filed with the Security and Exchange Commission on 11-09-2019 revealed that Thomas Dattilo, the director of L3harris Technologies Inc, ‘s company purchased 1,000 shares. With avg. market stock price per share of $200.8, the transaction’s value is $200,800 U.S Dollars. In the last 30 days, he also purchased 1,000 shares that are worth $209,190 USD. At the moment, he owns a total of 3,000 shares or 0.00% of the company’s market cap.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc., an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. The company has market cap of $24.77 million. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. Ely Gold Royalties Inc. has a portfolio of 22 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.