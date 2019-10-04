Tho (THO) Stock Price Declined While Horan Capital Management Has Increased by $1.17 Million Its Holding; Navellier & Associates Increased Its Nice (NICE) Stake by $510,816

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Nice (NICE) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 16,957 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 13,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Nice for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.24. About 158,321 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Tho (THO) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 20,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 96,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 76,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Tho for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 506,168 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 15,726 shares to 12,799 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 51,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,752 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE).

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cmg (NYSE:CMG) by 2,832 shares to 5,451 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg (NYSE:PG) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,661 shares, and cut its stake in Wmt (NYSE:WMT).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.