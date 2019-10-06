Tho (THO) Holder Horan Capital Management Raised Its Stake; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Upped Holding

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Tho (THO) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 20,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 96,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 76,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Tho for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 734,632 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 11,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr has 3,751 shares. Bancorp Of The West holds 2,759 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has invested 0.72% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,506 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc invested in 2,425 shares. Beddow Capital Management owns 57,668 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,028 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn holds 6,076 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cap Counsel Limited Liability Ny reported 3,148 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 10,344 were reported by Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability. Mcrae Mngmt Inc invested in 2.83% or 51,213 shares. Carlson Capital invested 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 32,555 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Bb&T holds 29,403 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 420,112 shares. 223,065 are held by Lateef Inv Lp. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 12,000 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Llc has 21 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Glenmede Na holds 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 870 shares. Anderson Hoagland & invested in 0.26% or 8,096 shares. Thomas Story & Son Lc stated it has 41,850 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 64 shares. Advisory Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 3,795 shares or 0% of the stock.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wmt (NYSE:WMT) by 4,783 shares to 147,677 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V (NYSE:V) by 8,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,242 shares, and cut its stake in C (NYSE:C).