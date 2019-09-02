THL Credit (TCRD) to pay $0.21 on Sep 30, 2019; Highland Capital Management LP Cut By $3.16 Million Its Salesforce Com (Put) (CRM) Stake

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 20,000 shares with $3.17M value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc (Put) now has $133.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT

THL Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TCRD) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. THL Credit Inc’s current price of $6.67 translates into 3.15% yield. THL Credit Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 60,232 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assoc accumulated 15,200 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,441 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones has 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7,840 shares. 3.22 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Co accumulated 58,214 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.25% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 173,844 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ems Capital Lp reported 8.67% stake. Principal Fincl Gru has 0.3% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2.03 million shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 245,766 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Texas-based Avalon Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). M Secs Incorporated owns 1,461 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 350 shares. Sit Inv Assoc stated it has 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Permanens Cap LP holds 3,000 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.79 million for 195.09 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.04’s average target is 17.92% above currents $156.07 stock price. Salesforce.com had 47 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Market Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CRM in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 26.

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) stake by 10,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) stake by 30,358 shares and now owns 38,058 shares. Surgery Partners Inc was raised too.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $208.45 million. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.