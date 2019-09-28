THL Credit Inc. (TCRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 7 1.46 N/A -0.52 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 43 24.85 103.77M 3.34 13.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for THL Credit Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 242,283,446.18% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for THL Credit Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $46, which is potential 1.77% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both THL Credit Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.32% and 74.6% respectively. Insiders owned 9.13% of THL Credit Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year THL Credit Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats THL Credit Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.