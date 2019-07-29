THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Contrasting side by side

Both THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 7 3.29 N/A -0.33 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 30.89 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates THL Credit Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has THL Credit Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both THL Credit Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.32% and 0% respectively. About 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year THL Credit Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.