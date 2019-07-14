THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparing side by side

THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 7 3.27 N/A -0.33 0.00 SEI Investments Company 52 5.36 N/A 3.00 17.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of THL Credit Inc. and SEI Investments Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of THL Credit Inc. and SEI Investments Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9.13% of THL Credit Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.9% are SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54% SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91%

For the past year THL Credit Inc. has weaker performance than SEI Investments Company

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.