THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) Comparing side by side

THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 7 3.42 N/A -0.52 0.00 RENN Fund Inc. 2 91.71 N/A 0.43 3.77

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. shares and 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 9.13% of THL Credit Inc. shares. Competitively, 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

Summary

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.