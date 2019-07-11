THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 7 3.26 N/A -0.33 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.19 N/A 0.94 12.86

Table 1 highlights THL Credit Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows THL Credit Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

THL Credit Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.32% and 38.66%. Insiders owned roughly 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26%

For the past year THL Credit Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.