THL Credit Inc. (TCRD) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit Inc. 7 3.43 N/A -0.52 0.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of THL Credit Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of THL Credit Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. shares and 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. About 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year THL Credit Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.