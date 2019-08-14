Thl Cr (TCRD) Stock Value Declined While West Family Investments Lifted Stake by $721,854; Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holder Fort LP Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 70,194 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 8,793 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 25,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $672.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 520,515 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware: Rev Guidance 3-Points Below Low End of Prior Range

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $34,238 activity. Giambastiani Edmund P Jr bought $9,648 worth of stock.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19M for 5.39 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by GOINGS E V on Friday, August 2.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 8,102 shares to 29,992 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 20,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

