Thl Cr (TCRD) Stock Price Declined While West Family Investments Has Boosted by $721,854 Its Stake; As Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Share Price Rose, Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Cut Stake by $55.92 Million

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 47,467 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 39.78 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974.97M, down from 42.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 1.24M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Llc, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 12,933 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 4,131 shares. Sei Invests invested in 45,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 9,770 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Verity Verity Ltd Co invested in 52,582 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Veritable Limited Partnership has 191,086 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Lc holds 0.02% or 1,074 shares in its portfolio. Salient Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7.35 million shares for 4.21% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 64,743 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 8,942 shares. 418,581 are owned by Price Michael F. Smithfield Trust holds 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 1,420 shares. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.29% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 40,000 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80 million for 12.48 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,879 shares to 12.88M shares, valued at $535.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 764,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 22,920 shares. 200,937 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Inc. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 21,920 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 19,775 shares. Ajo LP invested in 355,892 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has invested 0.03% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). 33,467 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 886,403 were accumulated by West Family. Highlander Mgmt Lc owns 24,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 2 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 900 shares. Athena Capital Lc owns 298,285 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP holds 103,401 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.