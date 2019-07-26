Thl Cr (TCRD) Stock Declined While West Family Investments Boosted Holding; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Increased Its Nice LTD (NICE) Stake by $561,200

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $150.59. About 107,804 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 45,336 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $34,238 activity. $9,648 worth of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) shares were bought by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Freestone Cap Lc holds 100,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 21,000 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 84,844 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs reported 82,555 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 48,685 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd owns 28,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 70,463 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company invested in 81,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 115,429 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 19,775 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Communications. 10,015 are owned by Bluecrest Mngmt Limited. Cooperman Leon G invested in 2.78M shares. Ares Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD).