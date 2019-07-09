Thl Cr (TCRD) Stake Held by West Family Investments Inc; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $528,201; Stock Value Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 64,185 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 57.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 19,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 33,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 21.67 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. 1,440 shares valued at $9,648 were bought by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr on Wednesday, May 29.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 7,687 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

