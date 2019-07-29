Thl Cr (TCRD) Stake Has Raised by West Family Investments Inc; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Holding

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.94M market cap company. It closed at $6.6 lastly. It is down 15.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 521,182 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. The insider Nelson Jane Musser bought 3,650 shares worth $24,590.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 4,450 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Ares Mgmt holds 0.01% or 36,703 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 100,000 shares. West Family Invests holds 886,403 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2 shares. B Riley Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 21,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 70,463 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Com invested in 163,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Lp stated it has 355,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset accumulated 0.42% or 154,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 37,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera Cap Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 200,937 shares.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $52.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J.. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares to 7,257 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 107,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,697 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FUTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 20,178 shares. Armstrong Henry H holds 14,607 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 437,702 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 7,841 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Monetary Gp, Missouri-based fund reported 24,893 shares. 2,287 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Compton Ri owns 16,803 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.53% or 64,142 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Group has invested 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,030 shares. 386 are owned by Sageworth Trust. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).