Thl Cr (TCRD) Shareholder West Family Investments Has Boosted Stake by $721,854; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Increased Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $1.88 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 46,444 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 39,244 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 184,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 145,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options – Business Wire” on March 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Renesas And IDT – It May Or May Not Be True, But It Makes Some Sense – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Renesas closes on $6.3B acquisition of IDT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.07 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,456 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.59M shares or 4.69% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Invesco Ltd holds 238,443 shares. Highvista Strategies reported 56,861 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,732 shares. Principal Financial Gru reported 18,355 shares. Westchester Capital Management Llc stated it has 191,941 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.05% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 2.39M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 83,701 shares. Twin Securities holds 4.87% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 187,400 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36 shares.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $34,238 activity. Shares for $24,590 were bought by Nelson Jane Musser on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “THL Credit Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “THL Credit Announces Public Offering Nasdaq:TCRD – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “THL Credit 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “THL Credit Announces Executive Appointments and New Hires – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 115,429 shares. Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 154,400 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 241,120 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,200 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 21,920 shares. Athena Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.58% or 298,285 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo holds 0% or 38,500 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 103,401 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 394,160 shares. 36,703 are owned by Ares Mgmt Limited Liability. 18,822 were reported by Citigroup. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Fiera invested in 1.57 million shares or 0.04% of the stock.