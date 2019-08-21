Thl Cr (TCRD) Holder West Family Investments Raised Holding; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Stake in Trimble (TRMB) as Market Value Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 57.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 981,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.44M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 739,683 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models; 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 41,670 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 33,270 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $223.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 123,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81M shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability owns 108 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.07% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 6,000 shares. Creative Planning has 27,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council reported 86,200 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 99,439 shares stake. Bath Savings has 34,870 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Nicholas Investment Prns LP holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 83,409 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc reported 159,418 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Bokf Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 130,374 shares. 101,216 are owned by Agf Invests Inc. Assetmark Inc holds 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 203 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 355,892 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has 21,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 139,930 shares stake. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.14% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) or 103,401 shares. West Family Inc invested in 886,403 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 1.43 million shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 4,450 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 23,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 961,257 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Limited has invested 0.01% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Mackenzie Corporation holds 84,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd stated it has 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 33,467 shares. Asset owns 150,255 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.