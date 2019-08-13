Third Security Upped Its Stake in Intrexon (XON) as Market Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Cacti Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $38.33 Million

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58 million, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. It closed at $6.95 lastly. It is down 42.97% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91M, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Recovery, Sort Of – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Management stated it has 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Everett Harris Ca owns 1.14M shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 245,503 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 899,287 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Lmr Llp invested in 0.86% or 151,802 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,000 shares. National Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 24.40M shares. Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 128,532 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 13,634 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Inv Ltd has 4.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,920 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 122,218 shares. Covey Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.22% or 14,850 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 2.32M shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 199,110 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak holds 1,967 shares.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,750 shares to 255,125 shares, valued at $97.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,229 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrexon Corp (XON) CEO Randal Kirk on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intrexon plunges nearly 30% after ‘going concern’ disclosure – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Intrexon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:XON) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intrexon transfers stock listing to Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intrexon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $17.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 57,512 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 150 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 13,707 shares stake. Raymond James Advisors reported 23,515 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va owns 86,544 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 43,799 are held by Raymond James And. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Ironwood Fin Ltd Company has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Lpl Ltd Co owns 16,835 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 59,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0% stake. Wellington Shields & Co Limited Liability Co owns 315,800 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Company owns 21,219 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 500 shares.