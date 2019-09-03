Third Security Raised Its Intrexon (XON) Holding by $514,995; Nantahala Capital Management Has Lifted Its Qad (QADA) Holding by $2.27 Million; Stock Price Declined

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58M, up from 67.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 599,257 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 36,801 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.12M shares to 847,785 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.57M shares, and cut its stake in Party City Holdco Inc.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QAD reports Q2 results; guides Q3 and FY20 revenues below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “QAD to Demonstrate Adaptive Applications Portfolio at CAR MBS 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How The Pieces Add Up: TDIV Targets $43 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : SNPS, SPLK, KEYS, ZAYO, LB, JWN, PSTG, HTHT, SQM, QADA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 08/22: (JWN) (GME) (BJ) (DKS) Higher (AVGR) (RTRX) (JKHY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrexon +8% on $100M Surterra tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fibrocell Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Intrexon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:XON) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.